5 payment ledger benefits for SaaS & subscription businesses

5 benefits of a payment ledger for SaaS & subscription businesses

Payment ledgers assist you in keeping track of all customer payments and taking appropriate action when needed. If a customer's credit card has failed before, you will probably pay more attention when their subscription is due. The following are other benefits that using a payment ledger provides:



1. Document financial performance

A payment ledger can tell anyone with access to it whether the company is profitable or not. Lenders use rent ledgers to determine whether they should extend credit to landlords. From the information in a tenant ledger, one can see total monthly rent, a company's financial health, and overall ability to repay a loan facility.



2. Detect discrepancies

Evaluating your bank statement is enough to help you reconcile differences between the shown and actual balance for a small business. But as the company grows and you're making hundreds or thousands of transactions daily, you need help to ensure you do not miss any payments. It is easy to keep track of discrepancies with a ledger.



3. Discover payment issues

Issues with payment systems can affect your relationship with clients if not discovered and solved. For example, a customer may have paid and is expecting their service to begin, but your systems are not reflecting this update. Using a payment ledger, you can discover whether only one gateway is experiencing this issue or if there is a more widespread problem. Once discovering what the problem is, you should take necessary actions to remedy the situation and inform customers about what's happening.



4. Prevent payment delays

Payment delays for some gateways can affect your bottom line through accrued charges. For example, suppose you already have an overdraft or overdue loan payment, but there are no funds in your account to settle it. You will have to pay late payment fees in addition to your regular payments. Over time, the fees can add up while also hurting your credibility with the banking institution. But with the help of a payment ledger, you can be made aware of these issues and make alternative arrangements.



5. Improve financial performance

You can tell how much money you have coming in, how much you need to pay out, and when it's due with the help of a payment ledger. Also, you can better tell if your company is profitable and, if not, which accounts are problematic. Are your customers making delayed payments or getting cancelled credit card alerts? By evaluating your clients' payment history, you can make decisions to improve your company's overall performance.