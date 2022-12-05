How to build cancellation & exit surveys that reduce churn

How to turn your customer exit surveys into an opportunity

Taking exit surveys doesn't accomplish much if you don't do anything with the result. So the next step is to take your cancellation surveys and use them to turn the negative situation of losing a customer into a positive situation. There are a number of ways to go about doing this.

Attempt to recover the customer (tactfully)

The best situation is that you are able to recover the customer. As part of your exit survey, you can offer links to help the customer overcome a difficulty. This may be enough to save the account. Often, it won't be. For larger accounts, it's worth the time to reach out to the customer directly as a result of their feedback if you believe you can resolve their issues. Just remember to continue practicing empathy and don't let the customer feel pressured.

Use exit surveys to get customer exit interviews

Exit surveys are great, especially when you ask open-ended questions that let the user provide you with actionable feedback. But they are very one-sided, you aren't afforded the opportunity for follow-up questions. Asking for an exit interview after the cancellation survey will let you dig deeper into the reasons people cancel, so you can get even more actionable information from them.

Get customer feedback to improve your product

Once you understand the reasons people are churning, you need to address them. When you've done enough satisfaction surveys and interviews, you'll begin to notice patterns in the problems people are having with your product. By addressing those problems, you can improve your product and remove a reason for churn.