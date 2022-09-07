Gross revenue explained: Definition, calculation, recognition & recording

How to get revenue recognition right for your business (incl examples)

What gross revenue is NOT

To understand the term in all its complexities, it's good to recognize what gross revenue is not. Gross revenue is commonly confused with other business metrics. Below, we break down some of the most frequent metric mix-ups.



Gross revenue vs. gross profit

Gross revenue is the total revenue generated by a business without deducting any expenses and losses, while gross profit is the difference between gross revenue and the cost of goods sold (or services rendered).



Gross income vs. revenue

Gross income represents the total profits or earnings of a company, while gross revenue represents the total amount received by a business, not accounting for any expenses.

Unlike gross revenue, gross profit shows the company's ability to generate profit relative to its operational efficiencies.



Gross sales vs. revenue

Gross sales refer to all customer proceeds for the provision of services, goods, or both. In contrast, gross revenue is the money generated by all business operations, including sales and investments.

In other words, gross sales are a subset of gross revenue for companies with diversified income sources, such as royalties and interests.



Cash flow vs. gross revenue

Cash flow represents the amount of money flowing into and out of a business for various reasons. Gross revenue, on its end, represents the money flowing into the business—be it from sales, interests, or royalties.



Cost of goods sold vs. gross revenue

Cost of goods sold includes the total cost of materials, labor, and other expenses directly involved in making the products or delivering the service. Gross revenue equals the value of all the sold products or services in a specified duration.