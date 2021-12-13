The value of a great product report

A product report can help you make the most out of your product offerings. Some of the ways you'll benefit include:



1. Detailed insight into KPIs & accurate progress report

The primary objective of a product report is to enable you to make informed decisions in relation to your products. As such, for each of the key performance indicators (KPIs) you wish to track, it should provide detailed insight.

Beyond this, it also offers accurate progress reports. These will enable you to determine the effectiveness of the actions you take.





2. Understand product sales data

A key part of product management is tracking sales. Which of your products is performing well and why? Are there products that are losing popularity? These are some of the questions you should ask yourself in relation to sales.

If the demand for a particular product is rising, you may need to ramp up production. But, on the other hand, if there's a decline in demand, you need to find out the cause. Product reports can help with this. They give you a glance into the product type selling the most, when they're selling, and to whom.

This also lets you know whether you need to improve your product or develop new product lines.