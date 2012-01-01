Need more help?

ForwardAugust 8th: We unveil what’s coming next for Paddle’s products   Join us
If you are not using one of our supported integrations, you can still use ProfitWell to generate your financial metrics. 

  1. You can manually input user subscriptions one at a time via the Customers tab 
  2. You can programmatically input these users using our API.  You can find the documentation here: https://profitwellapiv2.docs.apiary.io
A couple of things to note if you decide to go down either route:

  • When you add or edit a customer manually or via the API, it takes some time for those changes to be reflected in your metrics (sometimes up to an hour and a half)

