Need more help?

If you are not using one of our supported integrations, you can still use ProfitWell to generate your financial metrics.
- You can manually input user subscriptions one at a time via the Customers tab
- You can programmatically input these users using our API. You can find the documentation here: https://profitwellapiv2.docs.apiary.io
A couple of things to note if you decide to go down either route:
- When you add or edit a customer manually or via the API, it takes some time for those changes to be reflected in your metrics (sometimes up to an hour and a half)