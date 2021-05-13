Churn management: 6-steps to staying on top of customer churn

Why be proactive about churn management?

We’re all addicted to acquisition-based growth. In our study of 1,432 SaaS companies, C-level executives and founders overwhelmingly favored gaining “more logos” (customer acquisition) over keeping customers around longer (customer retention).

That's not to say SaaS leaders don't care about retention. They just aren't prioritizing or optimizing it.

It’s a shame, really, since acquiring new customers is way more expensive than retaining the ones you already have. A 1% improvement in customer acquisition results in a 3.32% increase in bottom-line revenue. Meanwhile, a 1% improvement in customer retention results in a 6.71% bottom-line improvement, so a bit of retention analysis can pay off big.

Companies with high churn rates constantly scramble to fill a leaky bucket. And when your budget is spent filling up a leaky bucket, there’s nothing left to buy patches for the holes. In other words, you’ll end up stuck in a perpetual cycle of acquisition.

By spending more money on retention and less on acquisition, you’ll create a positive feedback loop. The customers you bring in will stay longer, meaning you spend less on bringing in new customers and more on keeping the ones you have happy. Marketing Metrics cites that the probability of a successful sale with a new prospect is 5-20%, while the probability of a successful sale with an existing customer is 60-70%. Which is better for your bottom line?

The SaaS companies that keep their churn under control—you know, the successful ones—know the importance of being proactive about churn management. You need to retain and upsell existing customers in order to have the most profitable model for your SaaS company.