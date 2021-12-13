You will have received an email from our team to provide more information, but rejection reasons fall into these categories:

The domain being added was flagged as high risk and potentially does not follow our terms and conditions. The products being sold on the website are not in line with our Acceptable Use Policy. Our team has requested more information about your website and we’ve not received a response from you.

Did we get it wrong?

If we made a mistake with your domain approval feel free to contact us. You can do this by replying to the email we’ve sent you. This will automatically be sent to our verifications team.