We love reading stories of SaaS companies that truly get it when it comes to renewal rates.

Companies like Front, the shared inbox service that keeps growing like a weed every month, despite having average user churn rates.

Or Groove, which dug deep into its user data, analyzed retention, and reduced churn by 71% with a single email.

What makes me sad is that even with the obvious benefits of higher renewals, most SaaS companies still lose huge amounts of revenue to customer churn. Yes, some churn might be unavoidable, but you’d be surprised at how much revenue you could save by implementing a few basic strategies to increase renewals.

Before we dive into how you can increase your renewal rate and level up your revenue, though, let’s take a quick refresher on what your renewal rate is and why it’s so important to measure.