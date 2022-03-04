Scaled pricing for subscriptions: Do price scales work for your company?

Sure, a single package at a fixed price might attract customers and spur growth and keep things simple in the early days of your company. But, ultimately, failing to get scaled pricing right is a death knell for SaaS products.

It’s because customers are human—and humans are fickle. Some know the precise features and benefits they need, and they are willing to pay a premium to get it. Others run a tight ship, only paying for what they need and shunning what they don’t.

Every customer has different needs and is willing to pay a different amount—and your pricing needs to accommodate all of them. It sounds simple, but the mind boggles at how many SaaS founders ignore this simple tidbit. Even if you did happen across a simple, static pricing model that worked for everyone, you’d end up leaving huge revenues on the table.

So how do you design a scaled pricing strategy that covers a wide range of customers while still maximizing your revenue? How can you engineer your pricing for revenue growth, make more money per customer, and protect your business against inevitable slow periods?

Let’s find out.