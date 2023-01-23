13 unit economic metrics

Before we can tell you how to calculate your unit economics, you need to understand the metrics that go into the calculation. There are many ways to measure the success of a business and to predict its financial stability. Each of those has its own set of key performance indicators that need to be tracked.

Basic unit economics needs just two: LTV and CAC. But the more accurate formulas we'll discuss later rely on much more in-depth metrics. This section will cover all you need to know. The abbreviations given will be used when describing the various unit economics formulas in the next section.

1. Lifetime value (LTV)

Customer lifetime value is the average amount of money that you earn per customer over the lifetime of their relationship with you. In SaaS, this is the amount of money you make from the time they sign up, to the time they cancel and don't return. Calculating LTV accurately can tell you a lot about your business.

2. Customer acquisition cost (CAC)

The total amount of money you spend on sales and marketing to acquire one customer. If you spend too little, you don't get new customers. If you spend too much, you don't get profit. The right amount to spend is very directly tied to your LTV, so calculating and understanding your CAC is extremely important.

3. Churn rate

Churn rate is the percentage of your customers that cancel their subscription during a given period.

4. Retention rate (R)

Retention rate is the opposite of churn. It's the percentage of customers that remain subscribed during a given period.