16 ways to increase average order value

16 best ways to increase average order value

Before you implement the following tactics in your online store, carefully analyze your data to find out why your AOV is low in the first place. From there, you can choose the most suitable strategy. Also, do not apply all these tactics at once as you won't know what is giving you results and what isn't.





1. Use appealing design for your product pages

Your choice of words, colors, layout, and graphics affect your conversion rate. Ensure your products offer bundles, discounts, and higher pricing tiers so they appeal to customers. According to the Baymard Institute, optimization of checkout design gives you a 35% higher chance of converting.





2. Highlight trending products

On your website, highlight popular products to give them more visibility. Ensure the photos are flattering on your product pages, and if there are offers, they should be clearly displayed. These strategies can lead to a higher average order value.





3. Offer social proof

Social proof, including reviews and feedback, greatly affects buying decisions online. Invesp says shoppers will spend 31% more on online businesses with positive reviews. Strategically place all those amazing reviews on your website to increase average order value.

4. Personalize shopping experience

Leverage data to create more personalized experiences for your customers, and they will be willing to spend more money on your business. Your customer's order history will tell you their preference, which you can use to tailor marketing campaigns and products to them. This targeted approach produces a higher average order value.

5. Set up free shipping threshold

A lot of ecommerce stores already use this strategy to expand their average order value. Display the offer for free shipping on your website. Use plugins to add a notification at checkout that informs customers if their order does not meet the threshold. It encourages customers to add more products to their carts to meet the threshold.

6. Include product discounts

Discounts can help expand the average order value. But instead of simply reducing the purchase price, include a minimum spend. For example, you can offer a $10 discount for every purchase worth $90 or more. Some online stores offer volume discounts that lead to a higher average order value.

Also, showing customers the monetary savings they are earning by making multiple purchases boosts AOV as customers can justify spending more.

7. Create special new customer offers

Enticing new customers with special offers is a great way to turn them into repeat customers. You can have bundles for first-time buyers. Once they enjoy the products and shopping experience, they will come back for more, leading to a higher average order value.

8. Bundle complementary products

Bundling complementary deals is a great way to cross-sell your customers. You can have "buy three for the price of two" or "buy two to get a free gift" sales. Those who were only planning on purchasing part of a set buy the complete set when they know they will save. Ensure your pricing strategy covers the additional products and your profit margin. A product bundle is an excellent tactic to increase your average order value.

9. Create a loyalty program

A loyalty program is a great way to increase your customer retention rate and create brand ambassadors. Those in the program can earn points or discounts on selected products. You have a better chance of marketing to these repeat customers, and they are cheaper to advertise to. The result is expanding the average order value.

10. Give out gift cards & coupons

Gift cards and coupons are a great way to encourage repeat customers and increase your average order value. When a customer has a gift card they can use with their next purchase, they will return. Ensure your pricing covers the free gift. Also, inform customers that the gift card can only be used with their next purchase.





11. Create a contest

Create a contest in which customers win prize packs if they purchase often. Inform customers that once they make a purchase, they have a chance to win the prize. Many apps are available to help you run the contest. You can expand the average order value periodically when you run such a contest.





12. Cross-sell & upsell items

Cross-sell refers to recommending complementary products to customers. For example, if a customer is buying makeup products, you might recommend makeup brushes as a cross-sell strategy. Ensure you have photos of the products together. An upsell encourages customers to buy more expensive versions of the same product or buy multiple products. The two lead to an expanded average order value.





13. Down-sell add-ons

Down-selling add-ons mean that you encourage the customer to buy a cheaper product after completing a purchase. It can be as effective as upsell or cross-sells. Supposing you are selling a product worth $75, you can offer a $20 product after the purchase. It always works. Ensure the products add value, and you will have a higher average order value in the end.





14. Offer reliable customer support

Customers may sometimes need hand-holding before they buy. If there is no support on your site, they will leave. Incorporating live chat ensures all customer questions are answered, which further encourages them to hit that buy button. High ticket items like furniture benefit from having live chat support. A higher average order value is assured with continued use of live chat.



15. Make time-sensitive offers

Time-sensitive offers are excellent for increasing the average order value, especially during the low season. You can offer discounts for a limited time on certain items. The urgency will make customers add more items to their shopping cart.





16. Offer a flexible returns policy

A bad experience when customers return items is likely to affect their decision to buy from you again. Being transparent and flexible will help alleviate a customer's anxieties about buying from you. Display your return policy clearly on your website, and if a customer returns a product they purchased, be flexible to ensure they come again. Repeat customers help to expand that average order value.