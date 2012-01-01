Install Engagement
- How to Customize Engagement Data
- Engagement Data
- How to install the ProfitWell.js Snippet for Engagement Data
- How to install the Profitwell snippet using Google Tag Manager with two containers
- Installing the ProfitWell in-app snippet on Thinkific
- Installing the ProfitWell in-app snippet with Kajabi
- Installing the ProfitWell Snippet on Single Page Applications (SPAs)
- How to install the Profitwell snippet using Google Tag Manager with one container
- Installing the ProfitWell .js snippet with Wordpress and Memberpress
- How to test ProfitWell.js snippets