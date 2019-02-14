Need more help?

Security is on just about everyone's minds these days: how do I protect my data? Is my password strong enough? What steps can I take to make my account more secure?

ProfitWell is proud to offer its customers Two-Factor Authentication, an additional layer of security for your account.

What is Two-Factor Authentication?

Password-based security is all about a secret — your password — that you know, and no one else does. Two-Factor Authentication, also known as Multi-Factor Authentication, adds something you have — your phone — to that equation.

Here’s how it works:

First, you will download a free two-factor authentication app to your phone (such as Authy or Google Authenticator). Using the app, you will scan a QR code within ProfitWell, which will get stored on your phone.

With this code, the app will generate six-digit one-time-use passcodes which you will be required to use every time you log in, after entering a valid username and password. Each code is only good for 30 seconds, and will only work from your phone.

Click here (your account settings) to get started.

Note you can disable this feature at any time while logged into your ProfitWell Account.