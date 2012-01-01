ForwardAugust 8th: We unveil what’s coming next for Paddle’s products   Join us
HelpProfitWell MetricsManageManage ProfitWell Users

Manage

User Permissions

There are two types of permissions that can be granted to those in a ProfitWell account:

  1. USER
    ✓ View all customer data
    ✓ Add customer data
    ✓ Edit customer data
    ✓ Invite users
  2. ADMIN
    ✓ View all customer data
    ✓ Add customer data
    ✓ Edit customer data
    ✓ Invite users
    ✓ Grant admin rights
    ✓ Revoke admin rights
    ✓ Revoke account access
    ✓ Delete custom trait categories
    ✓ Create, save, and delete custom segments
    ✓ Connect billing/subscription management system

User permissions can be managed and changed by heading to Account Settings → Account Info.

Need more help?

Login to your Paddle account to chat directly with our Seller Support Team or…

Email usConnect via Twitter