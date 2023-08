ProfitWell does not count users who are new and then churn in the same month as "churned" users.

For example, if a user were to pay you $100 on 12/5 and then churn on 12/6, we would show that $100 as "new revenue" on 12/5, and then we would deduct that $100 from the "new revenue" category on 12/6.

At no point would your churned revenue / churned customer count be affected.