You can invite additional members of your team to your Paddle dashboard via the Team page.

When inviting new members of your team you’ll be asked what function they serve within your organisation. This is because we limit dashboard functionality based on a user’s role. In the future, any user’s role can be changed by an admin in your team, at any time.

The roles and the dashboard areas they each have access to are as follows:

Dashboard Area Admin Finance Technical Support Overview Metrics ✓ ✓ Transactions/Orders ✓ ✓ ✓ View Invoices ✓ ✓ ✓ Refunds ✓ ✓ Manage Customers ✓ ✓ Resend Customer Emails ✓ ✓ Subscribers ✓ ✓ Audience ✓ ✓ Team Discovery ✓ ✓ ✓ Products ✓ ✓ ✓ Manage Products ✓ ✓ Subscription Plans ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Manage Subscription Plans ✓ ✓ Bundles ✓ ✓ ✓ Manage Bundles ✓ ✓ Coupons ✓ ✓ ✓ Manage Coupons ✓ ✓ ✓ Pay Link Builder ✓ ✓ Invoicing ✓ Data Insights ✓ ✓ ✓ Affiliates ✓ ✓ Reports ✓ ✓ Payouts ✓ ✓