Can I invite members of my team?

You can invite additional members of your team to your Paddle dashboard via the Team page.

When inviting new members of your team you’ll be asked what function they serve within your organisation. This is because we limit dashboard functionality based on a user’s role. In the future, any user’s role can be changed by an admin in your team, at any time.

The roles and the dashboard areas they each have access to are as follows:

Dashboard Area Admin Finance Technical Support
Overview Metrics
Transactions/Orders
View Invoices
Refunds
Manage Customers
Resend Customer Emails
Subscribers
Audience
Team Discovery
Products
Manage Products
Subscription Plans
Manage Subscription Plans
Bundles
Manage Bundles
Coupons
Manage Coupons
Pay Link Builder
Invoicing
Data Insights
Affiliates
Reports
Payouts
Dashboard Settings Admin Finance Technical Support
Subscription Settings
Checkout Settings
Approved Domains
Sales Tax Settings
Recover Settings
Balance Currency
Account Settings
Team Members
Alerts / Webhooks
Authentication
Public Key
SDK API
Data Import

