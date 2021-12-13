You’re able to test your integration with Paddle through a range of different methods, some of which are specific to the type of product you’re looking to sell.

Sandbox

The best way to test your Paddle integration and checkout flow is with our sandbox environment.

If you’re new to Paddle sign up for a live account first so we can get to know you. Then you can play with sandbox while we make sure you’re ready to start selling.

If you’re already with Paddle, read the sandbox documentation for more on how to set up and experiment with your sandbox environment.

Using the sandbox you can:

Use test cards to simulate successful or unsuccessful transations, and test 3D Secure authentication experiences with no limitations

Experiment with your checkout branding before surfacing it to customers

Test the end-to-end customer experience, reviewing automated emails, checking access management, and more

Testing on sandbox avoids polluting your live data or metrics, with everything kept separate from your live account.

Live Testing

Once you’re happy with your implementation on sandbox, there are still ways of testing your checkout and expected customer flows from your live, ‘production’ setup. Although note that testing with real (even refunded or discounted) transactions might confuse your reporting.

Full purchase & refund

The above method is useful to ensure you’re happy with the monetary flow of transactions.

Having setup your product or subscription plan with Paddle you should be provided with a checkout link. Visit this and purchase (optionally discount with a coupon/modifier - see below), running through the on-screen instructions.

Following this you’re able to issue yourself a full refund at zero cost – instructions on how to do this can be found here.

The method above is the most true-to-life test of a checkout.

Coupons for products

Having setup a product (one-time) in your dashboard, as well as being provided with a checkout link, the ability to add coupons for your product should also become available.

Setup a 100% off coupon, and apply this during the checkout process to test.

This particular test is useful for learning more about the user-flow post-purchase, seeing what emails are delivered and more. For information on customising these emails, see here.

Test plans for recurring billing

When setting up recurring billing with Paddle, we recommend setting up a range of test plans, listed with a free price. These plans will still use the same events/alerts system as the paid plans – sending a HTTP POST to your webhook endpoint for each action against a subscription (such as a subscription payment, plan change, cancellation). The same events a paid plan will need to sync with.

Once you’re happy your recurring billing integration is complete, and in sync with your own site we recommend running through some full purchase tests (to be refunded).