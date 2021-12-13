Yes! If you wish to trigger actions based on the alerts/webhooks sent by Paddle using Zapier, you can do so by following the instructions below:

Note: you will need to create ‘paths’ after the ‘trigger’ step should you need separate actions for different Paddle alerts (more information on this after step 10).

If you don’t already have an account, set up a new account with Zapier at: https://zapier.com/sign-up/ Click “Make a Zap!” button Choose “Webhooks” Select “Catch the Hook” option On the next step leave the field blank and click “Continue” You will see a Zapier URL Copy the Zapier URL, then go to the Alerts / Webhooks page in your Paddle dashboard, then click on the “Webhook Simulator” button

/>



