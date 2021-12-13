Yes, you can customise your order confirmation and customer invoice emails from your Account Settings Page.

In here you will find settings for:

Company Legal Name - This name will display in the top left of both emails by default

Company Display Name - Optional - if this name is specified, it will displayed in the emails instead of your company legal name

Product Website - This link will display directly under your company name

Contact Name - This is not used for customer emails - this is used for Paddle to get in touch with you

Email - This email address will be displayed in emails for customer support. Set your customer support email address here.

You can also use your company logo rather than the basic display name. Contact our Success team to get this arranged. Before contacting us, please ensure your company logo meets the following specifications.

Dimensions (Icon-based logo/Logos without text): Minimum 80x80 Pixels, Maximum 500x500 Pixels. Ensure that image does not have any spaces surrounding the icon - if there is, please crop this out to ensure that it is sized correctly on our template emails.

Dimensions (Text-based logo/Logos with text): Logos needs to be placed to the left of the name in a single line, and not underneath it. Ensure that image does not have any spaces surrounding the icon and/or text - if there is, please crop this out to ensure that it is sized correctly on our template emails.

Maximum Size: 500 KB

Image Format: PNG