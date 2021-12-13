Using Paddle you’re able to switch on checkout recovery - this is a system whereby we attempt to recover any incomplete checkouts. These are checkouts during which the customer has entered their email address during the checkout flow, but not gone on to purchase your product.

If checkout recovery is switched on, customers are sent a maximum of two emails. The first one is sent after 90 minutes of checkout inactivity, encouraging them to return to their checkout and complete the purchase. A second email is then sent out 7 hours after the first email if they have not completed their purchase since the previous email.

Our checkout recovery technology is industry leading; on average we recover ~10% of all checkouts abandoned.

Turning checkout recovery on/off

You can toggle the checkout recovery on/off in the Recover Settings page of your Paddle dashboard.

Within this setting, you are also able to input a discount to be offered to the customer in the automated email, so as to encourage them to recover the abandoned checkout. We recommend sellers enable this to maximise the effectiveness of the emails, and to increase the likelihood of recovering the lost purchase. Please note that customers are required to provide marketing consent during the checkout in order to receive discounted checkout recovery emails. If they do not provide marketing consent, they will receive an email without a discount.

For any purchases made directly from clicking on a recovery email a 10% transaction fee is applied.

Identifying “recovery” orders

For all orders generated via checkout recovery, the “Source” listed on the order details page will read “Paddle Recovery”.

In the “Order History” area on the details page will be a record of when the customer was sent and interacted with their recovery email.