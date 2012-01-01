Need more help?

ProfitWell helps you organize your customers based on their health scores, combining the factors of Likelihood to Churn, Engagement, and MRR.
Here are the breakdowns of the Signals:
- RISK - at risk of churning
- Action item: If a customer is at-risk, then you should try to proactively save them. Try to figure out if they are happy with your products/services, and figure out how you can offer them more value (through good support, discounts, trainings, and more).
- How we came up with this signal: Relative to your other customers, if a customer has higher than average likelihood to churn and lower engagement, then they are more at-risk of churning.
- OPPORTUNITY - good opportunity to become a power user
- Action item: If a customer is an opportunity, then you should ensure that they get even more value out of your product/service. You should engage them further by helping them better understand and leverage your feature offerings, or upsell/cross-sell them on additional features that can continue benefitting them.
- How we came up with this signal: Relative to your other customers, if a customer has lower than average likelihood to churn, but also has lower engagement and/or lower MRR numbers (compared to your ARPU), then they have the opportunity of becoming more engaged or opportunity of paying more.
- POWER USER - strong prospect for continual nurture and upgrade/upsell
- Action item: If a customer is a power user, then you should continue to nurture them and keep them happy. They are more likely to be open to upsells/cross-sells, so you should keep them updated on new product offerings/improvements to keep them engaged.
- How we came up with this signal: Relative to your other customers, if a customer has a lower than average likelihood to churn, high engagement, and high MRR (they are paying more than your ARPU), then they are currently strong customers — in other words, power users.