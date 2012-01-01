Need more help?

The schedule of the Retain emails is going to depend on some algorithmic work that we do behind the scenes.
In general, here's the cadence of the emails:
Payment Recovery
- First email is sent 2 hours after the payment fails
- Second email is sent 3 days after the first contact
- Third email is sent 2 days after the second contact
- Fourth email is sent 2 days after the third contact
- Fifth email - When the customer's subscription is cancelled
While we recommend a grace period of 21 days, Retain requires a minimum of 10 days to be effective.
Term Optimization
If a user qualifies for an upgrade offer, they'll get two emails two days apart.
Note that users will only be reached out to once a quarter (if they qualify)
Reactivations
- First email is sent after a set time window (typically we recommend ~60 days post-voluntary churn and ~14 days post-delinquent churn)
- Second email is sent 2 days after the first contact
- Third email gets sent a week after the second contact
- Fourth email gets a week after the third contact