Need more help?

The schedule of the Retain emails is going to depend on some algorithmic work that we do behind the scenes.

In general, here's the cadence of the emails:

Payment Recovery

First email is sent 2 hours after the payment fails

Second email is sent 3 days after the first contact

Third email is sent 2 days after the second contact

Fourth email is sent 2 days after the third contact

Fifth email - When the customer's subscription is cancelled

While we recommend a grace period of 21 days, Retain requires a minimum of 10 days to be effective.

Term Optimization

If a user qualifies for an upgrade offer, they'll get two emails two days apart.

Note that users will only be reached out to once a quarter (if they qualify)

Reactivations