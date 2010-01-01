Need more help?

You can issue a full or partial refund on any order, and refunds are always free.

To issue a refund, follow the steps below;

Visit the Transactions page in your Paddle dashboard.

Lookup or select the order you wish to refund and open the order details page.

In the top-right-hand corner of the page select the “Refund” button.

A small lightbox will appear over the screen requesting whether you’d like to offer a full refund or partial refund and a field to enter the refund reason. This reason will be included in our refund webhooks (subscription_payment_refunded and payment_refunded) as refund_reason.

Card refunds typically take 3-5 working days to credit back into the customer’s account.

PayPal refunds typically re-appear in a customer’s account within 48 hours of requesting the refund.

Limitations

Some payment methods impose limits on what transactions you can refund. For example, card payments can only be refunded on transactions less than 120 days old, and PayPal payments if it is less than 179 days old.

If you are unable to refund a particular order or have questions about the above, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Paddle team here.