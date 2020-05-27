Need more help?

Here is a breakdown of the data you can pull from ProfitWell into your HubSpot properties for contacts or companies.

Customer ID : This customer ID is the one you see in your ProfitWell customer profiles; it reflects the unique ID assigned to a specific customer within your billing system (Stripe, Braintree, Chargebee, etc).

P lans: Subscription plans of all customers will be synced with HubSpot from ProfitWell, through the live data feed pulled directly from the integrated billing system.

Subscription plans of all customers will be synced with HubSpot from ProfitWell, through the live data feed pulled directly from the integrated billing system. S tatus: Subscription plan status of all customers will be synced with HubSpot from ProfitWell in one of the following forms: active, trialing, cancelled, churned_trial, churned_voluntary, churned_delinquent.

: The quartile of customer activity, based on the total number of logins within 30 days. Total Spend: The total revenue a customer has paid you in his/her lifetime (includes recurring revenue, along with one-time payments, etc.- essentially cash flow)

Note:

Email is pulled directly into your HubSpot account: When an email is updated within ProfitWell, it will sync with HubSpot and connect with the associated customer; this data may possibly be null, non-unique, or incorrect depending on the fields filled out by the customer, so it shouldn't be used as the unique identifier. If you aren't seeing ProfitWell data loading for a certain customer, then it is likely that the email is not connected to any HubSpot contact.

If ProfitWell doesn't find an existing customer under the same email in HubSpot, then ProfitWell will add a new customer to HubSpot. ProfitWell RevConnect will alter your existing and new records in HubSpot.

To set up the integration, check out our HubSpot connection instructions here.