Need more help?

ProfitWell has partnered with a number of subscription billing and management platforms to provide you with deep insights into your financial metrics. Our methodology behind calculating certain metrics might be a bit different than your billing system’s. If you notice any discrepancies in your MRR, it’s likely due to these differences in methodology:

If you still have doubts about the accuracy of your metrics, send us (product@profitwell.com) an example of a customer that is missing in ProfitWell, or is reflecting inaccurate activity, and we're more than happy to investigate further!