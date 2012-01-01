Need more help?

Our calculation is roughly ARPU/(1-Retention), but we also apply a smart smoothing algorithm on top of this.

In other words, we take a look at more than the current month ARPU and churn rate: we take a look at the whole ARPU (typically stable) and churn (usually volatile) trends, apply some magic (math, really!), and go from there.

We also think that upgrades, reactivations, and downgrades should also meaningfully impact your LTV, so instead of simply taking churn, we take 1-Retention as the denominator.

More on that here.