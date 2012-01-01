Need more help?

When a customer cancels their subscription, we recognize the MRR of a customer until the end of their billing cycle.

There are a few different ways a subscription can be cancelled:

Cancel immediately: Cancels the subscription immediately.

Cancel at end of term: Waits till the end of the term and then cancels (changes the subscription status to non-renewing).

Cancel on a specific date: Waits till the scheduled date and then cancels. You can set the precise date and time of cancellation.