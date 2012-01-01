Need more help?

Churned MRR will not show up until the current month is complete.

When a customer cancels their subscription, we recognize the MRR of a customer until the end of their billing cycle.

When a customer signs up and churns in the same calendar month, we ignore them from your metrics entirely to not inflate new + churn.

New business and Churn in the same month

You have the option to either include or remove discounts from your MRR, however Recurly defaults to including coupon discounts in MRR.

We always subtract discounts and credits before calculating MRR, regardless of frequency.

All invoiced credits or refunds with a start and end date are included in MRR. For example, Company X might refund John Smith on a recurring charge. This will show on an invoice as a charge with a start and end date. That refund (a negative recurring charge) will be included in Company X’s MRR value.

With the purpose of MRR being a momentum metric, we're focused on events that are recurring. If you offer a customer a one-month full refund, we don't believe that should be classified as churn, and reactivation the next month—or, in the case of a partial refund: a downgrade, and upgrade the next month. It doesn't seem actionable to include these scenarios into your metrics.

When subscribers request to pause their subscription, the subscription remains active until they reach the end of their current billing period, at which point the subscription will move into a paused state—MRR will be $0.

When a customer has a subscription that is on hold, we downgrade them to $0 in MRR.

If a customer churns and then comes back at least a month later, then they are considered a reactivation.

If a customer churns and comes back within any period in time, they will be marked as a reactivation.

Calculating LTV

Our calculation is roughly ARPU/(1-Retention), but we also apply a smart smoothing algorithm on top of this. In other words, we take a look at more than the current month ARPU and churn rate: we take a look at the whole ARPU (typically stable) and churn (usually volatile) trends, apply some magic (math, really!), and go from there. We also think that upgrades, reactivations, and downgrades should also meaningfully impact your LTV, so instead of simply taking churn, we take 1-Retention as the denominator. More on that here.