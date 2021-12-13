The Audience area of our dashboard is a comprehensive list of your buyers that have opted-in to receive marketing communication from you.

You’re able to toggle Audience collection on/off in your Checkout Settings.

If you have Audience collection enabled, buyers can be added to Audience in a number of different ways;

After entering their email address during the checkout process.

Using the Audience pop-up to collect an email address.

Using the Audience Add API.

When purchasing buyers will need to opt-in to receive marketing communications from you. This is as a result of the roll-out of the GDPR. Only those who have opted in, will appear under Audience. Whereas all customers will appear in your Transaction reports.

If you are already collecting the email address yourself (to use with our Audience API, or to skip the first step of the checkout), you can pass the consent to us using marketing_consent: true in your implementation.

Currently, you’re able to export all customer data from the Audience area, then import this into a mailing provider of your choice. Additional audience functionality is coming soon.

For more advice on how to collect buyer email addresses and communicate to them in a compliant way, please get in touch.