You’re able to export a CSV listing all Audience members in the Reports area, this CSV can be imported to any e-mail provider of your choice.

Please keep in mind that only the Audience members who have chosen to opt-in to marketing communications from you should be contacted regarding product updates, offers, and news. The Audience report makes clear which members have opted-in to marketing communications, and what products they’re interested in.

We also support a range of other more automated solutions. For information on these, please get in touch.