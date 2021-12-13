HelpManageYour customers

Start

Grow

Sell

Manage

Legal

Importing audiences to e-mail providers?

You’re able to export a CSV listing all Audience members in the Reports area, this CSV can be imported to any e-mail provider of your choice.

Please keep in mind that only the Audience members who have chosen to opt-in to marketing communications from you should be contacted regarding product updates, offers, and news. The Audience report makes clear which members have opted-in to marketing communications, and what products they’re interested in.

We also support a range of other more automated solutions. For information on these, please get in touch.

Need more help?

Login to your Paddle account to chat directly with our Seller Support Team or…

Email us Connect via Twitter