Occasionally emails delivered to customers will be lost. You’re able to resend, forward, or preview any email relating to an order. In order do this follow the steps below:

Visit the Transactions page in your Paddle dashboard.

Lookup or select the order associated with the invoice and/or email you’d like to resend/forward/preview - eventually reaching its unique order page.

Under “Order History” you should see a list of all emails we’ve attempted to deliver to the customer. Examples: Receipt emails, Delivery emails, Checkout Recovery emails

Next to each of these you should see the relevant options to “Resend”, “Forward” or “Preview”.