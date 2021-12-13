HelpManageYour customers

Resending lost Invoices & Emails

Occasionally emails delivered to customers will be lost. You’re able to resend, forward, or preview any email relating to an order. In order do this follow the steps below:

  • Visit the Transactions page in your Paddle dashboard.
  • Lookup or select the order associated with the invoice and/or email you’d like to resend/forward/preview - eventually reaching its unique order page.
  • Under “Order History” you should see a list of all emails we’ve attempted to deliver to the customer.
  • Next to each of these you should see the relevant options to “Resend”, “Forward” or “Preview”.

