Occasionally emails delivered to customers will be lost. You’re able to resend, forward, or preview any email relating to an order. In order do this follow the steps below:
- Visit the Transactions page in your Paddle dashboard.
- Lookup or select the order associated with the invoice and/or email you’d like to resend/forward/preview - eventually reaching its unique order page.
- Under “Order History” you should see a list of all emails we’ve attempted to deliver to the customer.
- Examples: Receipt emails, Delivery emails, Checkout Recovery emails
- Next to each of these you should see the relevant options to “Resend”, “Forward” or “Preview”.