By default, Paddle will email customers with their transaction receipts along with any instructions you have provided for products. The best way to preview the emails your customers will receive is to test your checkout integration using the full purchase & refund method.
Customers may also receive emails for the following:
- Invoice Pending Terms And Conditions
- Invoice Confirmed Terms And Conditions
- Invoice Updated
- Invoice Canceled
- Subscription Confirmation
- Subscription Billing Date Changed
- Subscription Price Changed
- Subscription Pause Request
- Subscription Paused
- Subscription Resumed
- Subscription Cancel Request
- Subscription Canceled
- Subscription Scheduled Change Canceled
- Transaction Receipt
- Transaction Credit - Full
- Transaction Credit - Partial
- Transaction Refund - Full
- Transaction Refund - Partial
- Retain Subscription Payment Failed
We have localized all of the subscription and transaction emails only. See the Email Localization section for more details.
Invoice Pending Terms And Conditions
When a new invoice has been issued, the buyer is asked to accept the terms and conditions before being able to view it.
Subject Line: Paddle invoice XXX-XXXXX is waiting for you for products provided by Company Name
Invoice Confirmed Terms And Conditions
When a new invoice has been issued and the buyer has already accepted the terms & conditions via the invoicing app, a confirmation email is sent.
Subject Line: Your invoice XXX-XXXXX from Company Name
Invoice Updated
When a credit has been issued against the invoice, an email is sent with the updated invoice.
Subject Line: Invoice XXX-XXXXX from Company Name has been updated
Invoice Canceled
When the invoice is canceled, an email is sent to notify the buyer not to make any payment.
Subject Line: Invoice XXX-XXXXX from Company Name has been canceled
Subscription Confirmation
When a subscription has been created, an email is sent to confirm this.
Subject Line: Welcome to Company Name
Subscription Billing Date Changed
When the billing date for a subscription has been changed, an email is sent to let the buyer know.
Subject Line: Your subscription billing date from Company Name has changed
Subscription Price Changed
When updating the items on a subscription causes the overall price to change, an email is sent to the buyer notifying them of this.
Subject Line: Your subscription from Company Name has been updated
Subscription Pause Request
When a subscription is scheduled to be paused, an email is sent to the buyer notifying them of this.
Subject Line: Your subscription for Company Name will be paused
Subscription Paused
When a subscription is paused, an email is sent to the buyer notifying them of this.
Subject Line: Your subscription for Company Name has been paused
Subscription Resumed
When a subscription is resumed, the buyer is notified.
Subject Line: Your subscription for Company Name has been resumed
Subscription Cancel Request
When a subscription has been scheduled for cancellation, the buyer is notified.
Subject Line: Your subscription for Company Name will be canceled
Subscription Canceled
When a subscription is canceled, an email is sent to the buyer notifying them of this.
Subject Line: Your subscription for Company Name has been canceled
Subscription Scheduled Change Canceled
When a scheduled change to cancel a subscription is canceled, we notify the buyer of this.
Subject Line: Your subscription for Company Name will remain active
Transaction Receipt
When a paid transaction has been completed, the buyer is notified.
Subject Line: Your receipt from Company Name
Transaction Credit - Full
When a full credit is issued against a transaction, the buyer is notified.
Subject Line: Credit from Company Name
Transaction Credit - Partial
When a partial credit is issued against a transaction, the buyer is notified.
Subject Line: Credit from Company Name
Transaction Refund - Full
When a full refund is issued against a transaction, the buyer is notified.
Subject Line: Refund from Company Name
Transaction Refund - Partial
When a partial refund is issued against a transaction, the buyer is notified.
Subject Line: Refund from Company Name
Retain Subscription Payment Failed
When a subscription payment has failed, Retain notifies the buyer of this so that they're able to update their payment method.
Subject Line: Your 💳 payment for Company Name failed
Subject Line: 2nd notice: Another unsuccessful payment for your Company Name account
Subject Line: 3rd attempt: Unsuccessful payment for Company Name
Subject Line: Final notice: Need updated Company Name billing information
Email Localization
Paddle automatically translates these emails into the 16 languages currently supported in the Checkout: English, French, Portuguese, German, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Italian, Polish, Dutch, Arabic, Chinese (simplified), Korean, Swedish, Danish, and Norwegian. This means customers will receive all subscription and transaction emails in the language they checkout in, which can help decrease involuntary churn and boost conversions in the post-purchase journey.