How to find an order

How can I find an order?

Sometimes your buyers may reach out to you to match an order to an unidentified charge on their bank statement. Most buyers contact our Buyer Support team directly, but they may also contact you for advice, as your company name is seen in the statement descriptor.

To find the transaction, you can use the transaction overview on the Paddle dashboard. For this search, you can input the order ID, subscription ID, email address or coupon used for the transaction to find an order. If that search yields no results, which is likely when the buyer had a typo in their email address or used a different email address for their purchase altogether, you can reach out to Paddle’s Customer Support team and ask for help locating the order. Simply email sellers@paddle.com or reach out to the team via the chat function from your Paddle dashboard.





What information is needed to locate an order?

To ensure a quicker response, please provide the following details at first contact, which will help us locating the order faster.

For card payments:

The last four digits of the credit/debit card used

The transaction amount and currency

Date of the transaction

The email address entered during checkout

For PayPal payments:

The PayPal Transaction ID or a copy of the PayPal receipt.

For Apple Pay payments: