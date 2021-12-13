What is average revenue per user and why is it important?

Average revenue per user (ARPU) is a measure of the revenue generated by each user over a given period of time, taken as an average. ARPU can be used by any business, but it's more relevant for those with a recurring revenue model, such as subscription companies - SaaS in particular. In a subscription business, customers make repeat purchases of the same or similar products, and often also buy add ons or upgrades during their customer lifetime. They can also be offered discounts or free access, or decide to downgrade. All of these events impact the average revenue per user. This is why tracking ARPU over time can be used to indicate growth and make projections.

As a standalone metric, ARPU can be misleading. It can rise - a seemingly positive indicator - even if you are losing customers and overall revenue is falling. To see the full picture, you need to look at ARPU alongside other SaaS metrics, notably customer and revenue numbers in real terms.

ARPU matters more to some SaaS businesses than others. For example, a startup using discounting to attract customers may be OK with a falling ARPU if it’s as a result of new signups (i.e. more customers, each paying less). But at some point, they will want to rebalance from subscriber growth to revenue growth. Here, ARPU becomes more important, and if they aren’t able to grow it (or at least keep it stable) the business will not be sustainable.

ARPU can also be used to prompt a change of course. For example, if your business keeps attracting new subscribers and revenue is growing, but ARPU is stable, it may point to your product being underpriced. So too if your ARPU is less than your cost of acquiring new customers. That means you are losing money on every new customer, which may prompt you to target a different (more profitable) demographic or explore new marketing channels and tactics.

The difference between per user and per unit

A variation on ARPU is to look at ‘units’ instead of ‘users’. Average Revenue Per Unit looks at how much revenue each unit of a product line is generating. It is often used to understand how much discounting on the list price has occurred, and is especially relevant if you are selling in bulk. Average Revenue Per Unit is more common where businesses are selling tangible products, as opposed to pure SaaS businesses that are, by definition, selling services. That said, older technology companies often retain legacy hardware products in their portfolio, so they will want to analyze ARPU on a ‘per user’ and ‘per unit’ basis.