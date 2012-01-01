Need more help?

After setting up ProfitWell Engagement, we'll need a few weeks of data to become confident in your new metrics.

On a high level, Engagement data is tracking the total number of logins from each customer onto your web-app in the past 30 days. If you needed to customize Engagement to not track web activity, then you can always reference these instructions.

Once we have enough Engagement data, we'll be able to determine how much MRR comes from active customers, and how much is at risk. Additionally, we'll compare the ARPU of active vs. inactive customers, and engagement by plan.

Besides the functionalities above, Engagement data is also a key part of our Likelihood to Churn scores, which is our machine learning algorithm helps you predict which customers are at a higher risk of churn. Engagement data needs to be enabled for at least 3-4 months in order to sufficiently power the Likelihood to Churn algorithm. Learn more about Likelihood to Churn scores here.

If you have any questions at all, let us know at support@profitwell.zendesk.com