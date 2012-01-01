Need more help?

ForwardAugust 8th: We unveil what’s coming next for Paddle’s products   Join us
Setup

How to install the ProfitWell.js Snippet for Engagement Data

Overview

ProfitWell Engagement needs you to add a bit of JavaScript to your application so that it can track when your customers log into your web-app. Support for mobile applications is coming soon.

Instructions for platform-specific instructions are below:

Web-App

Remember to replace PUBLIC_API_TOKEN_HERE (in the first line) with your public API token.
Remember to replace USER_EMAIL_HERE (at the bottom) with your customer email.
  • You can defer the call to profitwell('start', { 'user_email': 'USER_EMAIL_HERE' }); when the customer identity is loaded asynchronously.
  • If there are multiple users under one user who is being billed, you can substitute user email with the user id from your data provider (e.g. Stripe customer ID). For that, you will need to call profitwell('start', { 'user_id': 'PROVIDER_USER_ID_HERE' }); instead of profitwell('start', { 'user_email': 'USER_EMAIL_HERE' });. You can use either one below:

profitwell('start', {  
    'user_id': 'PROVIDER_USER_ID_HERE' 
});

OR

profitwell('start', { 
    'user_email': 'USER_EMAIL_HERE'  
});
Remember to replace PROVIDER_USER_ID_HERE with the customer ID from your data provider (e.g. Stripe customer ID).

