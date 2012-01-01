Need more help?

Overview

For this installation path, we expect you to have only one GTM container for both your Marketing site and Web-app site. In this case, we recommend you install the snippet once but start with a different behavior based on which site the snippet is in .

: users can't sign in to these sites, e.g. landing pages, marketing sites, promotional pages. Web-Apps: users can sign into them, although they may also be able to visit these sites anonymously, without an account.

If your marketing site and web-app site are in different containers, you should check these instructions

It is recommended to first load the snippet and then, once your app knows exactly whether there is a logged-in customer or not, start it.

Load the snippet

Click on New Tag and write a meaningful name, like ProfitWell Snippet Load On Tag Configuration, click on Custom HTML Paste the following, replacing PUBLIC_API_TOKEN_HERE with your public API token Check Support document.write below the HTML snippet On Triggering, select All Pages Save the tag

Start it

From within your page, you have to tell Google Tag Manager's Data Layer whether there is a logged-in customer or not, in other words, if you are in your Marketing site or your Web-app site.

If there is a logged-in customer (In-app site) dataLayer.push({ 'event': 'start_pw','pw_user_email': user_email}) If you are sure that the customer is anonymous (Marketing site) dataLayer.push({ 'event': 'start_pw' }) For more information on the Data Layer, visit the GTM Developer Guide

Then, on the corresponding Google Tag Manager container, ensure that the pw_user_email variable is defined

Go to Variables and under User-Defined Variables, click on New and write pw_user_email as the name On Variable Configuration, select Data Layer Variable Write pw_user_email as the Data Layer Variable Name and click on Save

After that, add the PW Start tag and publish