Need more help?

As a quick recap, ProfitWell's Engagement feature helps you track customer activity in your web-app. Here are more details.

Right now, to set up the Engagement feature, you must install the Engagement snippet with these instructions.

The current limitation of the Engagement feature is that it specifically tracks web activity. This is perfect if most of your customers primarily interact with your product or service through your web-app. However, if most of your customers do not engage with you through your web-app, then you can mimic web-app logins using our unofficial private endpoint.

You can post requests to the following URL: api.profitwell-events.com

Note: this endpoint is subject to change and isn't officially supported. This means that we won't be able to delete any data that is sent, or alter it after the fact. Please proceed with caution 🚦

Here's an example of what the request could look like:

In the body of this API request, you can use user_id or user_email .

If customizing various types of engagement data outside of a web-app is important to you, then we'd love to hear your use case so we can prioritize this accordingly and get you on the early access queue.

Reach out to product@profitwell.com and we're happy to help.