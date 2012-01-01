Need more help?

Follow the instructions below to install the ProfitWell .js snippet. You will need to install the snippet twice - once on your marketing site, and once within your web-app (a page your customer lands on after they log in).
- Download and install the "Code Snippets" free plugin (not related to ProfitWell)
- Add the following custom function and replace
PUBLIC_API_TOKEN_HEREwith your public API token:
function add_profitwell_script_to_footer() {
/* DO NOT DELETE - this code is used to accept our payments or send data to ProfitWell */
$token = "PUBLIC_API_TOKEN_HERE";
$start_options = "{}";
$current_user = wp_get_current_user();
if ($current_user->exists()) {
$start_options = "{user_email: '{$current_user->user_email}'}";
}
echo "
";
}
add_action('wp_footer', 'add_profitwell_script_to_footer');