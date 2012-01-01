Need more help?

Follow the instructions below to install the ProfitWell .js snippet. You will need to install the snippet twice - once on your marketing site, and once within your web-app (a page your customer lands on after they log in).

Download and install the "Code Snippets" free plugin (not related to ProfitWell) Add the following custom function and replace PUBLIC_API_TOKEN_HERE with your public API token:

function add_profitwell_script_to_footer() {

/* DO NOT DELETE - this code is used to accept our payments or send data to ProfitWell */

$token = "PUBLIC_API_TOKEN_HERE";



$start_options = "{}";

$current_user = wp_get_current_user();

if ($current_user->exists()) {

$start_options = "{user_email: '{$current_user->user_email}'}";

}



echo "



";

}

add_action('wp_footer', 'add_profitwell_script_to_footer');