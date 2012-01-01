Need more help?

Unfortunately, Braintree’s OAuth system is only offered in the US. Not to worry, there’s another way we can get you hooked up.
You will have to create a ProfitWell specific-user in your Braintree Dashboard with some specific credentials. See the instructions below:
- Log into your Braintree dashboard and go to Team -> Manage Roles
- Add a new role (we recommend naming it "ProfitWell Read Write") with the following rights:
- Create Sales, Credit Previous Transactions (Refunds), Submit Sales for Settlement, and Download Transactions with Masked Payment Data under the "Transactions" section.
- Manage Customers and Payment Methods (Add/Edit/Delete) and Download Vault Records with Masked Payment Data under the "Customer Management" section.
- Manage Plans, Addons and Discounts (Add/Edit/Delete), Manage Subscriptions (Add/Edit/Delete), and Download Subscription Records under the "Recurring Billing" section.
- Go to Users and create a new user with the "ProfitWell Read Write" role. Give API access to the user, and select your merchant account so that the user is allowed to search for/manipulate transactions.
- Log into Braintee with your new "ProfitWell Read Write" user and send us your Merchant ID, and the Public and Private Key. Once we have that, we can hook up your account.