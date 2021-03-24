Need more help?

- Navigate to the Retain Interventions Tab
- Search for the the specific user you want to stop Retain for and open up their profile
- Expand the current month and you'll see a "Stop Retain" button
- You can stop Retain for this user's specific failed payment, or permanently blacklist them from Retain's outreach
- If you want to bulk exclude users from Retain, please reach out to us with a list of emails of the users you want to exclude and we're happy to help.
Stopping Retain's outreach for a specific user
