Need more help?

Stopping Retain's outreach for a specific user
  1. Navigate to the Retain Interventions Tab
  2. Search for the the specific user you want to stop Retain for and open up their profile
  3. Expand the current month and you'll see a "Stop Retain" button
  4. You can stop Retain for this user's specific failed payment, or permanently blacklist them from Retain's outreach
  5. If you want to bulk exclude users from Retain, please reach out to us with a list of emails of the users you want to exclude and we're happy to help.

