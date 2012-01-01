Need more help?

We have the capability to localize Retain's communication with your customers - both emails and in-app notifications.
The best part is that you don't have to do anything since we know the customers' language preference by their browser settings.
Currently, we support the following languages but if you'd like us to add more, just let us know at support@profitwell.zendesk.com
- Japanese
- French
- Dutch
- Polish
- Portuguese
- German
- Spanish
- Italian
- Hungarian
- Chinese
- Korean
- Arabic
- Russian
- Turkish
- Swedish
- Danish
- Thai