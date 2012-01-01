ForwardAugust 8th: We unveil what’s coming next for Paddle’s products   Join us
HelpProfitWell MetricsRetainConfigure

Retain

Retain Multi-User Support

You might have multiple users mapped to a single billing contact in your billing system. If their payment fails, you might want to alert each user that their subscription is past due.

i.e. Joe@spotify.com is the billing contact, but Kate@spotify.com and Leela@spotify.com are also users.

Retain can target all the Spotify users with in-app messages. All you need to do is install the ProfitWell .js inside of your web app and pass in the customer ID inside the snippet to identify the logged in user. When a user logs in with the corresponding id of the customer that is past due, we'll deploy the in-app message.

Need more help?

Login to your Paddle account to chat directly with our Seller Support Team or…

Email usConnect via Twitter