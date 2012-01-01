Need more help?

What ProfitWell needs from you:

Nothing! If you'd like us to turn on SCA for your account, just let us know at product@profitwell.com.

How Retain works with Secure Customer Authentication:

There are two components to Retain's UX—

The emails and in app notifications The UX of the forms

The email and in-app copy for users that require SCA will remain the same. However, we're working closely with a subset of users that require SCA and various customer success teams to ensure customers are educated around what is expected of them. Should we need to add additional instructions or clarity to the email copy for these users, we'll add that based on the feedback received.

To see the email copy of the emails that are being sent today, you can preview all of them in your control center.

However, the UX of the forms will require an additional authentication step for users that require SCA. Once a user enters in their updated payment information, we'll direct them to their phone to finish authentication.

Courtesy of Stripe

In the event they do not submit additional verification, they will remain in a past due state.