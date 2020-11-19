Need more help?

Retain can help win back your churned customers with reactivations.
Target already churned customers with variable discounts to have them reactivate their subscriptions in 1-click.
Email us:
- How much of a discount you want to offer (i.e., 50%) — happy to help test out different offerings
- How long you want to offer this discount for (i.e., 3 months) — happy to help test out different offerings
- Do you want us to reference a specific product name? (i.e., Retain)
- What kind of product update do you want to share with your customers? (i.e., “We are now able to combat both voluntary and delinquent churn.”) — It is important to reiterate and reinforce your value proposition to churned customers
- Do you want us to go after both voluntary and delinquent churn customers?
- If you are on Stripe, you'll want to listen to metadata": { pw_reactivated": "True" } webhook from inside customer.subscription.created to know when a customer is reactivated.
- If you are on Recurly, you'll receive a reactivated_account_notification webhook call from Recurly
Contact support@profitwell.zendesk.com with this information if you're not already in touch with one of our team members.
That’s it! We’ll then be able to provide your customers with seamless 1-click UX to reactivate their subscription.
Sample emails:
SUBJECT: Discount available on your {{company name}} account
Hey {{Name}} -
We haven’t seen you in a while but reaching out to share some updates on {Product Name}. {Custom text on a recent product update}.
We’re currently running a promotion where you can get a 50% discount on your subscription for 3 months if you sign back up today(x$/month). Just click here and we’ll take care of the rest.
If you have any questions, just reply here.
{{Signature}}
SUBJECT: Discount available on your {{company name}} account
Hey {{Name}} - no pressure but just wanted to bump this.
We're currently offering a 50% discount on your subscription for three months if you sign back up for {{Product Name}}.
Just click here and we'll take care of the rest.
{{Signature}}
Confirmation modal:
Keep in mind, Reactivations will target:
- Voluntary churn customers 60 days post-churn
- Delinquent churn customers 14 days post-churn
We're happy to experiment with different timeframes to figure out what works best for your business. Additionally, we only go after users that churn monthly subscriptions.