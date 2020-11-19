Need more help?

Retain can help win back your churned customers with reactivations.

Target already churned customers with variable discounts to have them reactivate their subscriptions in 1-click.

Email us:

How much of a discount you want to offer (i.e., 50%) — happy to help test out different offerings How long you want to offer this discount for (i.e., 3 months) — happy to help test out different offerings Do you want us to reference a specific product name? (i.e., Retain) What kind of product update do you want to share with your customers? (i.e., “We are now able to combat both voluntary and delinquent churn.”) — It is important to reiterate and reinforce your value proposition to churned customers Do you want us to go after both voluntary and delinquent churn customers? If you are on Stripe, you'll want to listen to metadata": { pw_reactivated": "True" } webhook from inside customer.subscription.created to know when a customer is reactivated. If you are on Recurly, you'll receive a reactivated_account_notification webhook call from Recurly

Contact support@profitwell.zendesk.com with this information if you're not already in touch with one of our team members.

That’s it! We’ll then be able to provide your customers with seamless 1-click UX to reactivate their subscription.

Sample emails:

SUBJECT: Discount available on your {{company name}} account



Hey {{Name}} -



We haven’t seen you in a while but reaching out to share some updates on {Product Name}. {Custom text on a recent product update}.



We’re currently running a promotion where you can get a 50% discount on your subscription for 3 months if you sign back up today(x$/month). Just click here and we’ll take care of the rest.



If you have any questions, just reply here.



{{Signature}}

SUBJECT: Discount available on your {{company name}} account



Hey {{Name}} - no pressure but just wanted to bump this.



We're currently offering a 50% discount on your subscription for three months if you sign back up for {{Product Name}}.



Just click here and we'll take care of the rest.



{{Signature}}

Confirmation modal:

Keep in mind, Reactivations will target:

Voluntary churn customers 60 days post-churn

Delinquent churn customers 14 days post-churn

We're happy to experiment with different timeframes to figure out what works best for your business. Additionally, we only go after users that churn monthly subscriptions.