Need more help?

Setting up Retain for Paddle Billing is quick and easy. First, you need to find the Retain tab. You can find this either in the Navigation menu in Paddle, or within the ProfitWell Navigation bar.





This will take you to the self-serve flow to begin setup









You'll then need to configure your email assets, such as the sender info, and logo.





After that, you need to verify the Retain setup with Postmark.



Now, Paddle.js needs to be configured for Retain - there are instructions on this page, or an engineer can be emailed them. You should already have Paddle.js installed for your checkout.











Once we verify the marketing snippet is installed correctly, you'll be taken to the Retain landing page. A Retain expert will QA your setup and help you launch - this should only take a day or two.





Feel free to reach out to support@profitwell.zendesk.com with any questions!



