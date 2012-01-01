Need more help?

Adding custom traits to ProfitWell

With ProfitWell Segmentation, you can enrich your customers with custom traits and segment all of your metrics accordingly. Think LTV by marketing channel or Churn by NPS score, for example.

You can add custom trait data into ProfitWell in three ways:

Depending on your volume of data, your traits should be uploaded in 2-3 hours. All traits and categories are case insensitive. There is a limit of 100 unique traits per category.

What if I don't have complete data for my customers?

We know that often times, you might not have complete data on your customers for custom traits. For example, maybe you only started tracking marketing channel a few months ago. There might also be delays between signing on a new customer and assigning them a trait.

To address these situations, ProfitWell automatically extrapolates your trends across unlabeled customers for you.

Example: Let's say you have Gender data for 20% of your customers and half of those customers are labeled "Female." ProfitWell will extrapolate that information and assume that 50% of your overall customer population is Female.

What if some of my custom traits don't apply to all of my customers?

We recognize that some of your custom traits may not apply to all of your customers and extrapolation doesn't make much sense. For example, you have a segment of customers that are enterprise customers and have dedicated account managers. The bulk of your self-serve customers don't have account managers assigned to them.

In these cases, we recommend assigning an N/A trait to these customers.

If customers are unlabeled, ProfitWell will extrapolate existing data onto those customers.

If you have any questions at all, chat in or write to us at product@profitwell.com, we're more than happy to help!