Need more help?

CSV Export Glossary

ACTIVITY LABEL

DEFINITION

new

Customer is new

new_cancelled

Customer was a new customer and then cancelled in the same month

cancelled

Customer cancelled

churn

Customer churned voluntarily

churn_delinquent

Customer churned delinquently (i.e., due to failed payment)

decrease

Customer's plan length decreased

increase

Customer's plan length increased

downgrade

Customer's MRR value decreased

upgrade

Customer's MRR value increased

reactivated

Customer churned at some point in time, and then signed back up under the same customer ID

