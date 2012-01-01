ACTIVITY LABEL
DEFINITION
new
Customer is new
new_cancelled
Customer was a new customer and then cancelled in the same month
cancelled
Customer cancelled
churn
Customer churned voluntarily
churn_delinquent
Customer churned delinquently (i.e., due to failed payment)
decrease
Customer's plan length decreased
increase
Customer's plan length increased
downgrade
Customer's MRR value decreased
upgrade
Customer's MRR value increased
reactivated
Customer churned at some point in time, and then signed back up under the same customer ID
CSV Export Glossary
Need more help?
Login to your Paddle account to chat directly with our Seller Support Team or…