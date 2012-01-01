Need more help?

Occasionally, when using our native integrations, ProfitWell users won't have a full picture of their data— this can occur as a result of moving to invoice customers outside the integrated subscription management system, where the payment won't be recognized and the customer will show as churned, or switching customers over to the integrated subscription management system after the subscription had actually started, which will result in inaccurate historical data.

We believe that the data coming from an integration should be the primary source of truth for your company's financials, and as a result, we don't support editing this subscription data.

With that in mind, our recommended fix for this situation is to remove the integrated customer from our platform, and replace them with a manual customer.

Once a customer is excluded, all previous data associated will be completely wiped from your dashboard history. When you manually enter in that data again, the customer's 'old' data will change the historical MRR.

Instructions

Exclude customers one-by-one:

1) Enter into the Customer's profile and select the 'Exclude' button on the top right hand

2) From your Customers tab, click the 'Add' button at the top to create a new manual customer and input the correct subscription history. You can create the first subscription, value, and effective date, save the customer, and then for any further changes, click into the specific customer's page and then edit. Repeat this for as many steps as needed to capture the full subscription history of the customer.

Exclude multiple customers:

1) Scroll down to the bottom of your Data Settings page and click on the 'Manage Excluded Customers' button. You'll be navigated to the 'Excluded Customers' list. Here, just enter in the email address of the customer you want to exclude and select 'Add Customer.'

2) From your Customers tab, click the 'Add' button at the top to create a new manual customer and input the correct subscription history. You can create the first subscription, value, and effective date, save the customer, and then for any further changes, click into the specific customer's page and then edit. Repeat this for as many steps as needed to capture the full subscription history of the customer.