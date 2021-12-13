HTTPS, the secure version of HTTP, is a protocol that helps keep people secure by encrypting the communications between their browser and your server. Whilst the Paddle checkout is already HTTPS encrypted, if you haven’t done so already, we highly recommend that you switch your site to HTTPS by purchasing an SSL certificate. Staying with HTTP may decrease your conversion rate based on a buyer preference for HTTPS websites.

Whilst you don’t need an SSL certificate to use Paddle, please note our Apple Pay payment method is not supported on HTTP websites.